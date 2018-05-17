Mountain Valley Horse Rescue launches ‘Feed Our Need’ campaign to build stack yard

MCCOY — Mountain Valley Horse Rescue announced this week the launch of a new fundraising campaign to "Help Feed Our Need" — aiming to raise $23,000 for a new stack yard that will safely store hay for its rescue horses.

In 2016, Mountain Valley Horse Rescue began its quest to find a forever home for its operation and rescue horses and is now embarking on Phase II of its campaign to complete the stack yard. This hay-storage structure will protect the horses' feed from the elements and ensure they are properly and safely fed.

"One of the most important things to our operation is dry hay for the horses," said Larry Cavanaugh, board member for Mountain Valley Horse Rescue. "Last year, we lost about 50 bales of hay because we were storing the hay outside and had to throw it away. We want to get this year's hay crop covered, and we need your help to finish it and have dry hay for the horses this summer, by the time the first cutting comes out."

Mountain Valley Horses Rescue staff, volunteers and members of its board are asking the community to consider a gift to help provide these rescue horses with feed that is safe and protected.

"We have numerous volunteers providing us with hay donations and we want to take advantage of that," Cavanaugh said. "Any amount helps, and we appreciate the support of our community."

To donate and to learn more, visit http://www.mountainvalleyhorserescue.com.