Mountain Youth: Building resilience in teens





More than ever teens have been met with a host of challenges with an endless expectation for them to adapt whether that is in school, spending time with friends, sports, isolating and more. It’s tough for our teens to thrive in this environment.

“Setbacks, problems and failures are an inevitable part of life. As your teen matures and takes on more challenges, they will experience more frustrations and complications. Teaching your teen resilience – the ability to recover, adapt and keep going – will help them excel in life, both personally and professionally. This workshop designed by the CU Depression Center will empower parents to connect with their adolescents to develop resiliency plans that not only support and strengthen the youth but the community as a whole. Parents and teens are encouraged to come to this workshop together.” Amy Baker, Family Education Manager

Join Mountain Youth and Eagle Valley Behavioral Health on October 20th and 21st for our second Eat Chat Parent of the year, Building Resilience in Teens. Alex Yannacone, a mental health expert, will explain skills and tactics to help teens build resilience, reduce stress, and learn about resources accessible to them. Alex conducts training on mental health issues across Colorado as the Director of Education and Community Programs at the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Depression Center. The mission of the Depression Center is to improve the lives of people with depression and mood disorders through clinical excellence, innovative research, community programs and education.

“We hear a lot of people use the word ‘resilience’, however, most of us do not spend a lot of time developing the skills needed to be resilient or to foster this growth in our children, friends, and colleagues.” said Dr. Casey Wolfington, PsyD Senior Director of Community Behavioral Health with Eagle Valley Behavioral Health. “This training will give you the tools to build your resilience muscle and understand how to encourage this growth in others.”

Alex Yannacone has an extensive background in implementation and training for the prevention and intervention of mental health services and education. She is also a master trainer in suicide prevention training including QPR and Working Minds. Attendees will walk away from this training with tools on how to bounce back and adapt to situations you can’t change so that you can thrive.