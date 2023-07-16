Mountain Youth offers free bus rides to and from Hot Summer Nights concerts in Vail

Mountain Youth is teaming up with the Vail Valley Foundation and ECO Transit to offer free ECO bus rides to and from the Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights concerts at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater as part of its Safe Ride Program. This summer, Mountain Youth is asking concertgoers to keep our roadways green and safe by choosing to ride the ECO bus to and from the shows. Your actions support community goals of reducing individual vehicle miles traveled, as well as supporting sober and alert roadways.

How the program works: Anyone with a printed ticket can ride any regularly scheduled ECO Transit bus that aligns with your schedule on the days of Hot Summer Nights concerts, giving the driver a stub from the bus ticket to and from the show. Tickets can be downloaded from MountainYouth.org/safedriving , GRFAVail.com/hot-summer-nights , or find it in the printed Vail Daily on the day of the show — just look for the Hot Summer Nights advertisement. Visit EagleCounty.us to see the bus schedule and find the stop closest to you. Remaining Hot Summer Nights shows will be on July 18, Aug. 17, 22, and 29, and the Community Concert on Sept. 7. Visit GRFAVail.com/hot-summer-nights to see the full lineup.

Mountain Youth has been steering safe driving work since 2017 to educate on young driver laws and to prevent distracted and impaired driving in the Eagle River Valley. To get involved with the Safe Ride program, or share your interest in supporting the program to expand it to more events and community members, contact info@mountainyouth.org .