Mountain Youth presents ‘Break the Anxiety Circle’ on Zoom

While we are self-quarantining, practicing social distancing and immersed in the never-ending news cycle, it is almost inevitable to have anxious thoughts. And, sadly, anxiety doesn’t stop with adults: young people have their own set of worries swirling in their heads.

In response to our daily changing circumstances, Mountain Youth is teaming with Eagle Valley Behavioral Health and the CU Depression Center for a virtual family educational session to better understand the signs and symptoms associated with anxiety — whether it’s your own or your child’s.

Bring your family together for the first-of-its-kind Zoom event designed to help families find peace and coping strategies.

“I’m excited to offer our first live virtual family education event,” said Carol Johnson, Mountain Youth community education manager. “Our aim is to help people deal with general anxiety, and learn coping mechanisms.”

Alex Yannacone, community programs manager at the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Depression Center, returns — virtually — to the Vail Valley to share her wisdom and background in prevention and intervention of mental health services and education. In Thursday’s online presentation, she will specifically address feelings of anxiety surrounding the unknown; our new normal.

While Alex will be conducting the presentation virtually, there will be hands-on worksheets for families to work on together at home. Via the Zoom meeting, real-life questions will be addressed with solutions to work through anxiety. Ms. Yannacone will help us with “Anxiety 101” — recognizing signs and symptoms associated with anxiety, identifying tools to help understand the basics of anxiety responses and learning helpful skills and treatment options to support someone with anxiety.

“Mountain Youth is committed to helping youth and families live healthy lives no matter the situation,” Johnson said. “We hope that our community takes advantage of this virtual, free learning opportunity.”

To join the call