Mountain Youth presents parenting tips with “The Power of Showing Up” by Tina Bryson

In “The Power of Showing Up,” authors Daniel J. Siegel, M.D., and Tina Bryson, Ph.D., offer four building blocks called the Four S’s that children must feel from their parents for healthy development.

On Wednesday at 6 p.m., Mountain Youth in partnership with local and regional organizations presents a free virtual Zoom meeting with Bryson, who will share stories, scripts, simple strategies and illustrations. Children ages 10 and older can join with an adult. Register at http://www.mountainyouth.org/eatchatparent.

“What is the one thing a parent can do to make the most difference in the long run? The research is clear: Show up!” the book’s website says. “One of the very best scientific predictors for how a child turns out — in terms of happiness, academic success, leadership skills and meaningful relationships — is whether at least one adult in their life has consistently shown up for them.”

Bryson will explain on Wednesday the Four S’s:

Safe: We can’t always insulate a child from injury or avoid doing something that leads to hurt feelings. But when we give a child a sense of safe harbor, they will take the needed risks for growth and change.

Seen: Truly seeing a child means we pay attention to their emotions—both positive and negative—and strive to attune to what’s happening in their mind beneath their behavior.

Soothed: Soothing isn’t about providing a life of ease; it’s about teaching your child how to cope when life gets hard and showing them that you’ll be there with him along the way. A soothed child knows that they’ll never have to suffer alone.

Secure: When a child knows they can count on you, time and again, to show up—when you reliably provide safety, focus on seeing them, and soothe them in times of need, they will trust in a feeling of secure attachment. And thrive!

She will provide tips for honoring the Four S’s effectively in all kinds of situations, whether when kids are struggling or enjoying success, as well as tips while consoling, disciplining or arguing with them. Demonstrating that mistakes and missteps are repairable and that it’s never too late to mend broken trust, this book and presentation is a guide to cultivating your child’s healthy emotional landscape.