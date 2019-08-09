Moving Mountains appoints longtime local as GM to lead Vail Valley expansion

Moving Mountains, a Colorado luxury vacation rental management company, is pleased to welcome Julia Salerno as general manager of the company’s Vail Valley Operations. Salerno will lead the company’s expansion into Vail and Beaver Creek which began in January 2019.

Salerno is a longtime resident of the Vail Valley and has an extensive background in creating exceptional guest experiences. In her new role with Moving Mountains, she will head up a talented and passionate hospitality team that paves the way in creating memorable vacation experiences for visitors while exploring new opportunities for growth.

“We are delighted to welcome Julia to our team. Julia’s long tenure in the Vail Valley and her experience with five-star hospitality and her organizational acumen make her an ideal choice to lead our growing local management team,” said Robin Craigen, Moving Mountains EEO and co-founder, in a news release.

Salerno grew up in Bavaria, Germany, and at a young age, she fell in love with the mountains and the lifestyle. She graduated from the prestigious Institut Hotelier César Ritz in Le Bouveret, Switzerland, where she learned the finer points of hotel management as well as the hospitality industry. She moved to the U.S. and settled in the Vail Valley in 2000.

Before joining Moving Mountains, Salerno worked in Vail and Beaver Creek’s most luxurious hotels for 12 years. She then spent seven years with the Vail Valley Foundation where she was a key part of the team that produced the wildly successful 2015 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, as well as their signature events including the Go Pro Mountain Games.

“Moving Mountains is entirely unique in its ability to provide a wide array of luxury home rental options, VIP catered services, property management and travel planning for our destination guests as well as homeowners,” Salerno said. “I am beyond excited to join this wonderful team in pursuing the organization’s mission here in the Vail Valley.”

Salerno is passionate about living a full and active mountain lifestyle. She enjoys skiing, hiking, running, yoga, paddle-boarding and a variety of gym classes. She lives in the Vail Valley with her husband Brian and their chocolate lab Marlo.