Mtn Hive hearing for co-living project in Edwards tabled until March 17

The hillside south of Edwards Corner is the site for The Hive, a proposal for a 260- to 270-unit shared living project. (Pam Boyd, pboyd@vaildaily.com)



The Mtn Hive co-living project, proposed in the Edwards area, has again tabled the launch of its public hearing process before the Eagle County Planning Commission.

The project was slated to begin its planning commission review on Wednesday, Feb. 17, but the Mtn Hive team has requested the project be tabled until March 17.

Mtn Hive is a proposal from local developer Remonov and Company for a co-living project planned on a hillside located south of the Edwards Corner building. The proposal calls for small single- and double-occupancy apartments that range in size from 180 square feet to 300 square feet — including a bathroom and compact kitchen space, along with a living area that converts to a bedroom when a Murphy bed is pulled down from a wall.

While the individual units are small, the Remonov team says residents will also have access to a number of on-site amenities including a fitness center, bike and ski storage, central lounges, a game room, working nooks, a mini-market, event space, library, on-site laundry, a catering style kitchen and bike- and car-sharing programs.

In December, the Eagle County planning staff issued a recommendation to deny the project, saying it is not in compliance with the future land use map for the Edwards area. Additionally, staff stated the property “is subject to a restrictive plat note restricting uses to ‘pedestrian, bicycle, and vehicular access, drainage structures, landscaping, utilities, trails, recreation facilities and open space.’”

The project has netted attention from many area residents since it was submitted last fall for sketch plan approval, a zoning change and a “comprehensive plan exception.” Concerns with the proposal included traffic, density, land-use history and the character of the development.

In response to the staff recommendation, Mackenzie Mueller of Remonov said the development team opted to table the public hearings initially slated to being Dec. 16.

“After receiving the staff report, we feel that we still have some things that we can address to further fit the needs of the community, so we have decided to table the hearing in order to address those items,” Mueller said.