Mudslide Interstate 70, westbound currently closed

Update at 6:30 p.m.: Interstate 70 is now open both lanes and both directions at mile marker 167. Nottingham Road is still closed around the 400 block.

Update at 6 p.m.: There is now one lane open on westbound Interstate 70.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, June 17, Interstate 70 westbound is closed at mile marker 168 because of a mudslide at mile marker 166. Expect delays and use caution in the area. Traffic is being diverted onto U.S. Highway 6.

Nottingham Road in Avon is also currently closed.

Alternative route in Avon is Mountain Star to Wildridge.