Mulroy Ranch straddling Eagle, Grand counties enters conservation easement





Mulroy Ranch is now conserved, forever, thanks to landowners Tom and Colleen Mulroy.

The 1,900-acre conservation easement, which is part of the 2,300-acre private property, straddles Eagle and Grand counties. It includes native sagebrush shrub lands, pinyon-juniper woodlands, montane and subalpine forests and riparian corridors nestled between the Gore Range to the south and Gore Canyon to the north.

Conserving this property helps to protect the scenic view along the Colorado River Headwaters Scenic Byway. Since purchasing the land, Tom Mulroy has enhanced the range land and wildlife habitat. The property now supports native grasses and important habitat linkages for our region’s threatened wildlife, especially elk and deer.

“This is a unique opportunity to conserve critical wildlife habitat and protect the view along a scenic byway,” Eagle Valley Land Trust Executive Director Jessica Foulis said in an announcement. “We are grateful to landowners like the Mulroy family and excited to help honor their legacy of conservation.”

As with many conservation easement arrangements, the Mulroy family retains ownership of their property. The Eagle Valley Land Trust holds a conservation easement on the property, which ensures that it will be protected by permanently limiting development. Eagle Valley Land Trust, a local nonprofit organization, currently protects over 11,200 acres in Eagle County across 36 other properties.

“The EVLT, especially Jessica Foulis, did a great job in facilitating the conservation easement,” Tom Mulroy said in the announcement.

Eagle County Open Space also contributed toward the transaction costs.

“Providing funding for conservation easement transaction costs not only supports the landscape-scale conservation efforts of our local land trust, but also extends the reach of our Open Space funds and fosters relationships with local landowners and community members,” Eagle County’s Open Space Director Katherine King said in the announcement.

This collaboration between landowner and land trust will protect and preserve the property’s conservation values, which include wildlife habitat, scenic vistas enjoyed by the public and productive agricultural lands.

“By permanently protecting their land via conservation easement, the Mulroy family has made a significant contribution to the preservation of working landscapes that intertwine with the natural resources that connect and sustain healthy and diverse wildlife populations in Eagle and Grand counties,” Foulis said.