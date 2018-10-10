 Multi-vehicle accidents causing lane closures on I70 EB MM 183 and MM 185 | VailDaily.com

Multi-vehicle accidents causing lane closures on I70 EB MM 183 and MM 185

VDN-BreakingNews-WebGraphic2

There are two multi-vehicle accidents on I70 EB at MM 183 and MM 185. Please drive with caution and avoid the area if possible.