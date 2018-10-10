Multi-vehicle accidents causing lane closures on I70 EB MM 183 and MM 185

Multi-vehicle accidents causing lane closures on I70 EB MM 183 and MM 185October 10, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) October 10, 2018VDN-BreakingNews-WebGraphic2There are two multi-vehicle accidents on I70 EB at MM 183 and MM 185. Please drive with caution and avoid the area if possible. Share Tweet Trending In: News1,200 mountain bikers visit Eagle for Conference Championships on Haymaker TrailCannabis cannot: Americans think cannabis has lots of benefits that science does not supportPreservation, new construction projects under way at Sylvan Lake State ParkSheriff’s Office seeks to ID trespassers in north Eby Creek area surveillance video