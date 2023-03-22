Multiple accidents around Eagle County

Minor road incident alerts have been temporarily suspended in Eagle County due to multiple accidents caused by wet, heavy snow that continues to fall throughout the High Country. Motorists are advised to stay home if they don’t need to travel.

An alert sent after 5:30 p.m. states that Brush Creek Road will be closed in Eagle on Sylvan Lake Road and Ouzle Lane.

The Eagle County School District announced earlier Wednesday that it had canceled all after-school activities due to the “inclement weather.”

This story will be updated.