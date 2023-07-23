I-70 closures reopen after accidents Sunday

UPDATE (5:05 p.m.): Both closures have reopened, please drive safely.

UPDATE (4:21 p.m.) The accident has cleared at milemarker 153 near Wolcott, please drive safely.

—

I-70 eastbound near Wolcott is closed at milemarker 153 due to an accident, according to an EC alert sent at approximately 3:22 p.m.

At approximately 3:52 p.m. another EC Alert was sent, notifying of an accident westbound with a closure at milemarker 171 in Dowd Junction.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Both accidents have caused full closures, with no ETA for reopening. This story will be updated.