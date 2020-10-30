Multiple car thefts reported across Vail Valley, officials urge caution

Multiple car thefts have been reported Friday morning, and officials are urging locals to be aware and not leave unattended vehicles running.

An Eagle County alert was sent out around 9 a.m. Friday. At the time of the alert, three cars had been taken from Edwards, EagleVail and Avon. Just before 9:30 a.m., Krista Jaramillo of the Avon Police Department said as many as four cars — and perhaps more — had been taken.

One of the cars taken in Avon was recovered in Edwards.

The cars in Avon were taken from the EagleBend, Sunridge and The Aspens neighborhoods. All had been left “puffing,” or running unattended.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and Avon Police are working to locate the suspect, or suspects, in the case.

“It’s still a very active situation,” Eagle County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jessie Moser said.

Jaramillo said the public’s help is needed in locating the suspect or suspects in the case.

“If (you) see anybody suspicious around unattended vehicles, let us know,” Jaramillo said.

Law enforcement officials urge residents to not leave their cars running while unattended.

This story will be updated.