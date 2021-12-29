Glenwood Canyon reopens after 24-vehicle pileup
UPDATE, 5:45 p.m.: Both directions of Interstate 70 reopened following a roughly three-hour closure from a 24-vehicle pileup Wednesday afternoon.
A total of 17 passenger vehicles and seven semitrucks were involved in the crash, which happened around 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 120, according to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler. Westbound closed to enable access for emergency vehicles.
At least 15 passenger vehicles and three semis were disabled. Four injuries were reported.