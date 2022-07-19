Multiple wildland fires reported in the areas of Gypsum and Eagle

Multiple wildland fires broke out downvalley Tuesday, sending crews to multiple areas in Eagle and Gypsum.

Tyler Buscemi/Courtesy photo

UPDATE (3:51 p.m.): Authorities are responding to multiple wildland fires in the areas of Gypsum and Eagle, and are urging residents not to call 911.

According to a Facebook post from Eagle County PIO , a single tree caught fire in the Buckhorn area and was reported around 2:33 p.m. According to officials, the fire was smoldering as of 3:08 p.m., as fire crews and civilians both had been “taking action to put out the fire.”

The fire off of Wapiti Road, north of I-70 near Eagle has been contained as of 2:44 p.m., according to officials. 1-2 junipers were on fire, and the fire grew to approximately one-tenth of an acre before crews contained it.

The “South 133 Fire” continues to burn in sagebrush, juniper and pinyon south of I-70 at milemarker 133 between Gypsum and Dotsero. Originally reported at 1:51 p.m., the fire was 10 acres in estimated size as of 3:42 p.m. Air support is en route.

This story will be updated.