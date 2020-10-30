Musician in Vail Valley – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Musician

1. Andy Cyphert

2. Brian Spotts

3. The Runaway Grooms

“It would be impossible for me to discuss playing music in the Vail Valley without an immense sense of gratitude for the establishments that gave me the opportunity,” Andy Cyphert said.

In a music industry turned on its head in 2020, Cyphert continues to perform in the Vail Valley regularly, bringing smiles, as well as John Denver and James Taylor covers, to patrons. Cyphert’s musical taste goes beyond the tunes he plays during gigs — he enjoys trip-hop, ethereal and atmospheric electronic music as much as his favorites: The Beatles, Brian Wilson and Claude Debussy. His four-piece band, Cyphert, released an EP on streaming services and hopes to release another in early 2021.

-Casey Russell