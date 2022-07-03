Mystery solved: That secretive solar farm in western Colorado? It’s officially a crypto mine.

A large solar array is seen along U.S. 50 just within the Montrose County border with Delta County on Feb. 13, 2022.

William Woody/Special to The Colorado Sun

Mystery solved. The hush-hush solar development in Olathe is sub rosa no more. The old Louisiana Pacific lumber mill along U.S. 50 is home to a cryptocurrency mine.

Aspen Creek Digital Corporation announced late last week that its “high-performance” bitcoin mining center is now operating on the site and is linked to the 10-megawatt solar fields that cover acres and acres around the old mill.

“ADC was founded with a simple premise in mind, which is to create a sustainable source of renewable energy to power our operations and put renewables back on the grid,” Aspen Creek Digital’s CEO Alexandra DaCosta said in a statement.

Also located on the site will be a 75,000-square-foot R&D and fulfillment facility to serve as a centralized testing, maintenance, storage and training hub for future Aspen Creek Digital “high performance computing centers.”

For months speculation swirled around the project as local economic and elected officials tried but failed to find out what was happening at the old plant. Efforts by The Sun to learn what was going on were also unsuccessful.

