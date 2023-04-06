Nadia Guerriero to take on new role on Vail Resorts’ executive committee

Nadia Guerriero, currently the vice president and chief operating officer of Beaver Creek Resort, is appointed senior vice president and chief operating officer of the Rockies Region and appointed to the Vail Resorts Executive Committee, effective May 1, 2023.

Guerriero will start in her new role on May 1, leading the corporation's six resorts in Colorado and Utah.

Guerriero will start in her new role on May 1, leading the corporation’s six resorts in Colorado and Utah.

“Beaver Creek Resort is a special mountain, village and community brought to life by a team that has become family to me,” Guerriero said in a prepared statement. “Although I won’t be crossing the covered bridge at Beaver Creek Resort every day, I won’t be going far. I’m excited for the opportunity to work with incredible resort leaders, team members and community members at Vail, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City, and of course, Beaver Creek.”

Guerriero started with Vail Resorts in 2010 when the corporation acquired Northstar California in Lake Tahoe. And in February 2019, she was named Beaver Creek’s vice president and chief operating officer, replacing Beth Howard who transitioned to the same role at Vail Mountain.

“Since joining this incredible team in 2019, there has been a common theme throughout my time with all of you: gratitude,” wrote Guerriero in a letter to staff on Thursday, April 6.

“I’m grateful for how you persevered through a few challenging seasons with a smile on your face and determination in your step. I’m grateful for how you show up to work as your whole self and accept each other as teammates. I’m grateful for how you warmly welcome guests across the covered bridge and onto our snowy slopes. But most personally, I’m grateful for how you welcomed me as your Chief Operating Officer,” she added.

Before she transitioned into resort operations with her role as vice president and general manager of the Northstar California resort in 2016, she worked in athlete management, managing snowsports and Olympic athletes like Jonny Moseley, Shaun White and Picabo Street.

Growing up in Colorado — her family moved to Boulder in the 1970s and she attended the University of Colorado — moving to Beaver Creek was a homecoming of sorts.

“When I had the opportunity to move to Colorado with my family, I was excited to return home. I knew I’d be stepping into an exciting new role with exciting new challenges,” Guerriero wrote in her letter to staff. “What I didn’t know was how much more at home I’d feel coming to Beaver Creek Resort, and I was definitely not prepared for how much my family would grow.”

Beaver Creek Chief Operating Officer Nadia Guerriero dedicates the new McCoy Express Lift on Monday, January 10, 2022. Guerriero has served as the head of Beaver Creek resort since 2019.

Vail Resorts will post Beaver Creek’s vice president and chief operating officer role on Friday, April 7, as the company works through the succession plan, according to Guerriero’s email to Beaver Creek staff.

“Nadia leads with an enterprise mindset and an ability to integrate and execute company strategies across all lines of business,” wrote Bill Rock, Vail Resorts’ president of its mountain division.

“Her leadership journey at Vail Resorts has been inspiring, and it has been rooted in a commitment to leading with integrity, hard work, inclusion, and effectiveness. She represents the promise and potential of our talent philosophy in action, and I am proud of the impact she has had, both within and outside of our company.”