Name of man killed by Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies in Edwards yet to be released as investigation continues

An investigation into a domestic incident in Edwards on Tuesday night which ended with Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies shooting and killing an armed male suspect remains ongoing.

An update on the investigation Thursday states the identity of the man killed in the incident has yet to be released. The Eagle County Coroner’s Office is withholding the name until family notifications had been completed.

The incident occurred at a residence located in the 200 block of Beard Creek Road in Edwards around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic situation involving an armed male and a female. Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands from the front porch of the Edwards residence.

When the male suspect came outside with a gun, officers shot and killed the man, according to the initial release from the Eagle County’s Sheriff’s Office.

No other injuries were reported from the incident.

Officers from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which has taken over the investigation, cannot confirm specifics about the relationship between the man and the woman involved at this time.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s involvement is to ensure that the investigation is conducted in a thorough, fair and impartial manner.

Based on the investigation to date, there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the community.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

To report information or for questions about this case, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation can be reached at 970-248-7500.





