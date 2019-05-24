62,000 pounds of raw beef recalled ahead of Memorial Day weekend

62,000 pounds of different beef cuts, including rib, steak and brisket, were recalled nationwide.

Photo by Lukas Budimaier on Unsplash

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a recall for about 62,1112 pounds of raw beef that may contain E. Coli.

The department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the beef products recalled were packaged on April 19. The list includes 46 different beef cuts, including rib, steak and brisket cuts.

USDA classified the recall as a class I risk, the highest, where “there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Products with establishment number “EST. 788” available nationwide are subject to the recall, according to the release. People who find them should either return them to the store they were purchased from or throw them away.

The agency discovered the problem when doing random sample testing, the release stated. So far, there have been no confirmed reports of injury or death.

