Bill would give Americans $4,000 tax credit to take a vacation
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona Senator Martha McSally introduced legislation on Monday that would encourage Americans to support the tourism industry following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill, called the “American Tax Rebate and Incentive Program Act” or American TRIP, would provide tax credits to Americans who spend money on lodging, entertainment, and other expenses related to travel in the United States and its territories.
The proposed legislation, if passed, would provide a $4,000 travel credit for individuals, or $8,000 for joint filers, through January 1, 2022. It would also include an additional $500 credit for dependent children.
However, the travel destination cannot be less than 50 miles from the taxpayer’s main residence.
Support Local Journalism
“The tourism and hospitality industries were among the hardest hit sectors across the country and their revival is critical to our economic recovery,” McSally said. “My legislation will help boost domestic travel and jumpstart the comeback of our hotels, entertainment sectors, local tourism agencies, and the thousands of businesses that make Arizona one of the best places in the world to visit.”
Read more via 9News.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User