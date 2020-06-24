Bill would give Americans $4,000 tax credit to take a vacation

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona Senator Martha McSally introduced legislation on Monday that would encourage Americans to support the tourism industry following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill, called the “American Tax Rebate and Incentive Program Act” or American TRIP, would provide tax credits to Americans who spend money on lodging, entertainment, and other expenses related to travel in the United States and its territories.

The proposed legislation, if passed, would provide a $4,000 travel credit for individuals, or $8,000 for joint filers, through January 1, 2022. It would also include an additional $500 credit for dependent children.

However, the travel destination cannot be less than 50 miles from the taxpayer’s main residence.

“The tourism and hospitality industries were among the hardest hit sectors across the country and their revival is critical to our economic recovery,” McSally said. “My legislation will help boost domestic travel and jumpstart the comeback of our hotels, entertainment sectors, local tourism agencies, and the thousands of businesses that make Arizona one of the best places in the world to visit.”

Read more via 9News.