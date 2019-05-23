Nationwide CenturyLink outage affects Eagle County businesses, schools

CenturyLink is experiencing a nationwide outage.

Screenshot from downdetector.com

UPDATE (2:35 p.m.): Internet and telephones are back in service in the area.

CenturyLink was hit with a nationwide outage Thursday morning, and the issue has spread to Eagle County businesses and schools.

The outage started around 10:52 a.m. MST, according to downdetector.com. Denver is among the most recent major metropolitan areas to report an outage. Outages were reported in Iowa and New Jersey first, starting around 5:00 a.m. MST.

Around 12:30 p.m., Eagle County Alerts sent out a text notifying the public that the outage has hit Eagle County.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.