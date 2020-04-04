Walmart to limit the number of people in a store at one time

A Vail Valley woman is suing Walmart after an Avon police investigation exonerated her from theft allegations. All charges were dismissed against Maria Gallegos.

Daily file photo

Beginning Saturday, April 4, Walmart will limit the number of people in its stores to help protect staff and shoppers from the new coronavirus.

A post on the company’s website said five people would be allowed in a store for every 1,000 square feet. The Frisco Walmart is nearly 72,000 square feet according to the Summit County Assessor’s website, meaning no more than 360 people would be allowed in the store at a time. It is unclear whether warehouse or storage space counts toward the new square-footage rule.

“Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a one-out, one-in basis,” the Walmart post stated.

When the store is at capacity, customers will be asked to social distance while in line outside. The new capacity limits are about 20% of a store’s normal capacity, according to Walmart.