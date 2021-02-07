National Weather Service forecasting chances of snow this week, low accumulation expected

Both Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek received plenty of fresh snow from the recent cycle that came through the valley to start February. More snow is in the forecast this week, with smaller amounts of accumulation expected. (Ross Leonhart, rleonhart@vaildaily.com)



After a snowy start to February, the National Weather Service is forecasting small chances of snow this week starting early Tuesday morning.

After forecasting a partly sunny day on Monday, a 30% chance of snow follows for early Tuesday morning, mainly after 3 a.m.

Tuesday sees a 50% chance of snow with low accumulation predicted, and Tuesday night also sees a 50% chance of snow.

Wednesday holds a 60% chance of snow with a 30% chance of snow Wednesday night.

There is a chance of snow showers Thursday and Thursday night, as well as Friday and into the weekend.

OpenSnow.com is forecasting 9 inches of new snow at Vail over the next five days, with Tuesday and Wednesday forecasted to see the most at 3 inches each day.

Vail Mountain reported over 40 inches from the last snow cycle to kick off the month of February, and Beaver Creek reported over 30 inches.

With an announced Vail Pass closure planned for Monday by Colorado Department of Transportation, drivers are encouraged to “know before you go” and check closures and conditions before getting on the road. Authorities also encourage drivers to slow down and move over when approaching emergency personnel on roads, and give the plows some space.