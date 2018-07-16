Natural Grocers, Marshalls coming to Glenwood Springs Meadows

Two and a half years after Sports Authority closed and moved out of Glenwood Meadows, Denver-based Miller Real Estate has announced that a Marshalls clothing store and Natural Grocers food store will be moving in.

John Loss, executive vice president of Miller Realty, leasing agents for the Meadows, said the two new businesses plan to open their doors in the spring of 2019. Because the Sports Authority space was so large, it allowed for two tenants to split it into two smaller stores.

Vitamin Cottage, located at the other end of the plaza next to Target, is owned by the same company as Natural Grocers. The company plans to close the current Vitamin Cottage and move it into the new, slightly larger space under the combined Natural Grocers Vitamin Cottage name.

Marshalls is an off-price national clothing and accessories retailer. Its next-closest store is in Grand Junction.

With the Natural Grocers move, Miller Real Estate will need to find a third new tenant to set up shop in the current Vitamin Cottage space.

New tenants

Loss said that they are discussing new tenants, but have not yet been able to identify one. He added that they are open to anything, from local small businesses to larger chains.

The available space is 9,900 square feet, typically too large for a local retailer, so will most likely be filled by a larger, nationally known business, he said.

Loss reiterated that Sports Authority did not close due to the performance of the Glenwood store. He said the store had been performing well when the big chain went bankrupt and was forced to close its stores in the spring and early summer of 2016. The closing of the Sports Authority stores in Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction left the Western Slope of Colorado without a general sporting goods store.

"We want the leaders in the community to know a landlord is always disappointed when they lose a major tenant, but we're very glad that we've managed to attract additional tenants," he said. "It just speaks to the popularity of Glenwood Meadows that they want to open their stores there."

Construction has begun on the 31,000-square-foot former Sports Authority space.

The new construction will create two smaller interior spaces, plus two separate areas for loading docks at the back area and new store fronts. A date for construction to be completed is unknown.

