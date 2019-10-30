Neguse honors Treat in Camp Hale legislation

An effort proposed by U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse to name an overlook point by Camp Hale after 10th Mountain Division Army veteran Sanford Morris “Sandy” Treat Jr. has passed the House Rules Committee and will be incorporated into the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act, slated to receive a vote on the House floor today.

“Sandy was one of the first soldiers at Camp Hale, where as part of the Army’s 10th Mountain Division he trained for mountain warfare conditions in World War II,” said Neguse. “I was honored to be able to meet with him during our trips to Camp Hale this summer, and witness his passion for preserving Camp Hale for future generations. I’m proud to fight for the completion of his vision by bringing the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act to the House floor this week which would preserve Camp Hale as the first-ever National Historic Landscape.”

If passed, the CORE Act will be the first statewide Colorado wilderness legislation to pass the U.S. House of Representatives in over a decade. Neguse was able to usher the bill through committee earlier this year, where the legislation earned a vote of approval from the Natural Resources Committee. The bill designates 28,728 acres surrounding Camp Hale as the first-ever National Historic Landscape, an unprecedented designation that speaks to the storied legacy of the Army’s 10th Mountain Division in Colorado and around the world.

In addition to the designation of Camp Hale, in the 2nd Congressional District the legislation would provide permanent protections for nearly 100,000 acres of wilderness, recreation and conservation areas in the White River National Forest. Three new wilderness areas would be created in the Tenmile Range, Hoosier Ridge, and Williams Fork Mountains, totaling 21,033 acres and three existing wilderness areas — Eagles Nest, Ptarmigan Peak and Holy Cross wilderness — would be expanded adding 20,196 acres. Input and support from community leaders in Eagle and Summit Counties led to these designations.

The bill also creates a recreation management area in the Tenmile Range totaling 16,966 acres, which will protect access to world-class outdoor recreation, such as mountain biking, hiking and hunting and would adjust the boundaries around the Trail River Ranch in Rocky Mountain National Park to ensure ongoing access to the property for youth and community education programs. The bill also creates two new wildlife conservation areas totaling 11,668 acres. The Porcupine Gulch Wildlife Conservation Area would protect Colorado’s only migration corridor over Interstate 70 for elk, bear, mule deer and other wildlife and the Williams Fork Wildlife Conservation Area would enhance wildlife habitat for the greater sage-grouse and other species.

Across the state, the CORE Act would preserve approximately 400,000 acres of public lands.