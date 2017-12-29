Neighborhood parking variances available in Vail for holidays

VAIL — If you'll be entertaining guests in Vail this holiday season, add the Vail Police Department to your holiday checklist. The department is available to help coordinate on-street parking for overflow guests.

While Vail prohibits on-street parking in the outlying neighborhoods, temporary parking variances are available by calling the Police Department at 970-479-2201 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Callers will be connected to an officer, who will ask for the date and time of the event, the party-giver's name and phone number, plus an approximate number of overflow vehicles anticipated.

The party-giver and an on-duty officer will then collaborate to determine safe locations for the overflow, which will be disseminated to others on duty. The parking variance process takes about 10 minutes to complete and is worth the effort to eliminate an unwelcome parking ticket. For details, call the department at 970-479-2201.