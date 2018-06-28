New app allows Colorado residents access to several government services

DENVER — Colorado citizens now have access to Gov2Go, a technology platform that makes it easier to interact with all levels of government. Among other benefits, Gov2Go lets citizens "skip the trip" for vehicle license tag renewals. People can download the free Gov2Go app, receive renewal reminders and renew their vehicle tags from the convenience of their mobile phones.

"Gov2Go, the nation's first personal government assistant, represents an innovative customer service approach for Colorado government," Jack Arrowsmith, executive director of the Statewide Internet Portal Authority said. "Gov2Go lets citizens take care of interactions with government in one convenient place, saving them time, worry and frustration. It utilizes technology to give people back more time for family, work and the recreational activities so many of us love about living in Colorado."

After users download Gov2Go and create profiles, they'll receive reminders when their vehicle tags are due and have the ability to complete the transaction online. Users can show their stored electronic receipts, if needed, until their vehicle tags arrive in the mail.

Gov2Go isn't a single-purpose application.

"Gov2Go is a platform that makes it easier for citizens to interact with government on all levels," said Colorado Interactive President and General Manager Fred Sargeson. That firm is the team behind the official state website. "Although users initially will see its convenience for handling vehicle registration renewals, Gov2Go will help them stay on top of election and voter information and government holidays, receive Amber Alerts and purchase digital passes for select federal parks, including Colorado National Monument."

Now in all 50 states, the Gov2Go platform is designed to expand as new services become available.

Colorado Interactive is the team behind the official website of the state of Colorado and is overseen by the Statewide Internet Portal Authority. The portal operates through a public-private partnership.