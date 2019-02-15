New bridge set for Horn Ranch bike path in Eagle
February 15, 2019
EAGLE — Crews from Eagle County set a new bridge over the Eagle River along the Horn Ranch trail this week.
“The crew just beat a round of winter weather when they were working Wednesday,” Eagle County Director of Communications Kris Widlak said.
The bridge is 205 feet long and when the project is complete, it will connect U.S. Highway 6 to the Eagle Valley Trail on the Horn Ranch Open Space parcel. From Horn Ranch, trail users can continue 6.5 miles all the way to Eagle.
“Trail construction is still underway, with additional work slated to continue after the ground has thawed,” Widlak said. “ECO Trails expects to open the bridge before Memorial Day; in the meantime, users are asked to avoid the area.”
Widlak added that the bridge project was possible because of support from the Colorado Department of Transportation and landowners David and Susan Mott.
“By allowing the pedestrian bridge to cross over their property, the Motts helped Eagle County shorten the bridge span and eliminate the need for a bridge pier in the middle of the river,” Widlak said.