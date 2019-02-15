New bridge set for Horn Ranch bike path in Eagle

EAGLE — Crews from Eagle County set a new bridge over the Eagle River along the Horn Ranch trail this week.

“The crew just beat a round of winter weather when they were working Wednesday,” Eagle County Director of Communications Kris Widlak said.

The bridge is 205 feet long and when the project is complete, it will connect U.S. Highway 6 to the Eagle Valley Trail on the Horn Ranch Open Space parcel. From Horn Ranch, trail users can continue 6.5 miles all the way to Eagle.