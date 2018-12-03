New Colorado law allows immigrants to get driver’s license with Social Security number

DENVER — Beginning Jan. 1, 2019, Colorado residents who are unable to demonstrate lawful presence in the United States will be able to use a Social Security number to obtain a driver's license, instruction permit or identification card and renew their driver's license online.

These changes are a result of Senate Bill 18-108, legislation the Colorado General Assembly passed this year to modify the Colorado Road and Community Safety Act to simplify the process for these individuals seeking or renewing a driver license.

Currently, these residents are required to provide proof of an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number to obtain a driver license, instruction permit or identification card, and a Social Security number is not accepted. They are also required to make an appointment to visit one of four driver license offices (Westgate, Grand Junction, Colorado Springs or Aurora) to renew their credential.

Requirements as of Jan. 1, 2019 are:

• Proof of Social Security number or ITIN and

• Proof of Colorado tax return filing for the immediately preceding tax year and proof of current residency in Colorado or

• Three documents demonstrating proof of continuous residency in Colorado for the immediately preceding 24 months and

• An affidavit of residency (available at the driver license office) and

• A passport, consular ID card or military ID from the applicant's country of origin and

• An affidavit that the applicant has applied or will apply as soon as the applicant is eligible for lawful presence within the U.S. (available at the driver's license office).

In addition, individuals who currently have a driver's license, instruction permit or identification card will have the ability to renew online at mydmv.colorado.gov. They will be required to upload the required affidavits, along with proof of Colorado tax return filing for the immediately preceding tax year and proof of current residency in Colorado or documents demonstrating proof of continuous residency in Colorado for the immediately preceding 24 months as part of the process. A driver's license technician will then review these documents before the renewal is completed.

Individuals who are applying for the first time, or those choosing not to renew online, are required to make an appointment at colorado.gov/dmv or by calling 303-205-5663. For additional information, visit https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/dmv/node/48731/.