New councilmember seating, budget hearing set for Tuesday in Avon

Judge Buck Allen is scheduled to virtually swear in newly elected councilmembers in Avon on Tuesday, but first the old council will finish its final order of business in reviewing the town’s budget.

The council is expected to approve the 2021 budget on Tuesday after months of deliberation. The budget is the result of months of work dealing with less than predictable revenue streams due to the uncertainty that surrounds the COVID-19 pandemic.

Town Manager Eric Heil said in order to maintain the town’s existing level of municipal services through 2021, Avon likely will need to dip into reserves in order to balance the budget.

At a public hearing on Nov. 17, Heil said despite some of the challenges the town faced from the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the town “still had all the same demands, if not more, on town services.”

Another public hearing is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday; the council will vote on the budget following that hearing.

Following the budget hearing, the council will conclude the meeting with approval of minutes and a few other standard agenda items before outgoing councilmembers offer some final remarks. That part of the meeting is estimated to take place at 6:40 p.m. The council will then convene at 6:50 p.m., at which time Allen will swear in the new councilmembers.

The new council will then select a mayor and mayor pro-tem.

As a final item on the business agenda, the new council will hear an appeal of a November decision to not issue a new fireplace permit for a multi-family dwelling unit located on Nottingham Road.