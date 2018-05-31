Eagle County to welcome new manager on Tuesday, June 5

EAGLE — The Eagle County Board of Commissioners invitES community members to help welcome new County Manager Jeff Shroll at a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5 at the Eagle Town Park. The free event will be catered by Moe's Original Bar B Que.

Shroll joins the Eagle County team after 24 years as the manager for the town of Gypsum. He officially assumed his role as county manager May 29.

For more information, contact Rhea Silverkorn, 970-328-8612 or rhea.silverkorn@eaglecounty.us.