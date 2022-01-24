New documentaries on Mikaela Shiffrin and Picabo Street released

With the Olympics coming up in February, you have enough time to binge watch some programs on current and past Olympic athletes before the Winter Games being. Mikaela Shiffrin is being featured in a five-part original series and Picabo Street’s journey to winning medals is being highlighted in a 90-minute feature documentary.

“Mikaela Shiffrin: Passion & Purpose” on Outside+

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during the first run of an alpine ski women's World Cup slalom, in Schladming, Austria, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)



“Mikaela Shiffrin: Passion & Purpose” is the name of the exclusive video series released by Outside Interactive, Inc., the world’s leading creator of active and healthy lifestyle content. They are also who brings you “Outside Magazine” and “Outside Television.”

Film crews followed Shiffrin for four months in 2021 and captured her personal and professional journey as she prepared for the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, China.

“The past couple of years have been nothing short of challenging, and while I’m forever grateful for my victories on the mountain, I want people to know that, off the mountain, I am a real human being who goes through real hardships, just like anyone else,” said Mikaela Shiffrin in a press release for Outside Interactive, Inc.

Shiffrin reveals details on topics like mental health and dealing with the grief from her father dying suddenly, personal relationships and more.

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, third placed, looks on before the podium ceremony of an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Pier Marco Tacca)



The first two parts of the series were released last month. Part 3 is being released on Jan. 25, Part 4 will be released on Feb. 1 and the final part of the series will be released after the Olympic Games, which run from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20.

The series is currently available to Outside+ members and will be made available to the public on Outside TV for 30 days starting in February.

“Picabo” on Peacock

Picabo Street of Sun Valley, Idaho, passes a gate on her way to winning the gold medal in the Women's Super-G at the XVIII Olympic Winter Games in Hakuba Wednesday Feb. 11, 1998. (AP Photo/Diether Endlicher)



U.S. Womens Alpine Ski Team member Picabo Street left quite an impression. Not only did she lead Team USA to an Olympic silver medal in alpine ski racing in Lillehammer, Norway, in 1994 but she also got the top spot on the podium four years later in Nagano, Japan at the 1998 Winter Olympic Games.

One person she left an impression on in particular was Lindsey Vonn, who met Street at a small ski shop in Minnesota when she was 9 years old. Vonn credits that meeting to what fueled her to aim high and reach Olympic status herself.

“Picabo’s personality and her ability to connect with me as a child was what made me a fan,” says Vonn. “She was authentic and confident, exactly what I wanted to be,” Vonn said in a Jan. 4 interview with the Olympic Channel.

Picabo Street of the United States smiles during a media conference where she announced her retirement following the Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games Women's Downhill in Snowbasin, Utah Tuesday Feb. 12, 2002. Street had earlier finished in 16th place in the race. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)



Since retiring from the U.S. Ski Team in 2019, Vonn’s been busy with several projects and one project in particular is “Picabo,” a documentary on her childhood hero. Vonn teamed up with veteran Hollywood producer, Frank Marshall (“Indiana Jones,” “Jurassic Park,” and the Jason Bourne franchises). Frank Marshall was once the vice president of the U.S. Olympic Committee and had met Street in 1996.

The documentary follows Street from her upbringing in rural Idaho, her rise to the top of the podium, the injuries that held her back and family drama that was happening behind the scenes.

“I knew her story pretty well because I was a big fan—I mean maybe too much of a fan. I knew most of her life,” Vonn said in a Jan. 21 interview with Voque.com. “But there were definitely things that I did not know, especially her relationship with her parents.”

Vonn didn’t spill much more in that interview, but simply stated “You’ll have to see it to find out.”

“Picabo” is airing in the U.S. now on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock and will be available worldwide streaming on the Olympic Channel on Olympics.com .