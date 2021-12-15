New Eagle Town Council members take oath of office

Eagle Town Manager Brandy Reitter, left, looks on as newly elected Town Council member Sarah Parrish takes her oath of office on Tuesday..

The Eagle Town Council’s four newly-elected or reelected council members took their oaths of office Tuesday evening and took their leather-backed seats as official representatives for the residents of Eagle.

Newcomers Nick Sunday and Sarah Parrish and reelected incumbents Geoff Grimmer and Janet Bartnik began Tuesday’s meeting sitting among the audience members.

They listened as Eagle Mayor Scott Turnipseed began the meeting until it was time for each of them to raise their right hands and swear to serve their communities to the best of their abilities.

“I, Nick Sunday, swear, that I will support the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of the State of Colorado, the Charter and the ordinances of this Town, and will faithfully perform the duties of my office,” Sunday said, the first to take the stand.

Sunday, Parrish and Bartnik will serve on the Town Council for a term of two years. Grimmer was the elected to fill the Town Council’s only four-year seat.

Eagle Town Manager Brandy Reitter, front right, looks on as newly elected Town Council member Nick Sunday takes his oath of office on Tuesday.

After everyone took their seats at the front of the meeting room, the council’s attention turned to departing council member David Gaboury, who joined the meeting remotely. Gaboury opted not to run for reelection this fall.

“I wish the new council all the best and if there are other things I can do for the town from time to time, I’m happy to serve,” Gaboury said.

In his time on the Eagle Town Council, Gaboury served as the entity’s representative to the Downtown Development Authority. This year, he contributed greatly to the town’s 2022 budget, which he said predicts a bright future for Eagle.

“Don’t be a stranger,” Turnipseed said to Gaboury. “Your guidance and wisdom is much appreciated and we have gained a lot from your time here so thank you so much.”

The room erupted in applause as Gaboury signed off of his last meeting as an Eagle Town Council member.

Later on in the meeting, the new Town Council was tasked with appointing a “mayor pro tem,” a second-in-command to Mayor Turnipseed, as well as someone to serve as third-in-command.

In a unanimous vote, longtime Town Council member Mikel “Pappy” Kerst was reappointed as mayor pro tem and Town Council member Ellen Bodenhemier was selected as third in line.

Kerst is tasked with stepping into Turnipseed’s shoes to serve as “acting mayor” in his absence and Bodenhemier in Kerst’s, according to a memo from town staff.

