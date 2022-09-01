New federal funding will help bring broadband internet to all of Eagle County

Around 10% of Eagle County, shown in yellow and red, do not have access to high speed internet. A new federal program aims to change that.

Colorado broadband map/courtesy photo

The federal government approved a $42.5 billion “Broadband Equity Access and Deployment” program this spring that will enable states and local governments to bring high-speed internet access to underserved communities across the country. Now, Eagle County is preparing a strategy for how best to apply this funding to close gaps in broadband access in unincorporated Eagle County.

Scott Lingle, the county’s director of innovation and technology, is leading the strategic planning for the initiative. During a presentation to the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, Lingle explained that the commonly accepted metric for high-speed broadband internet is a download speed of 100 megabits per second and an upload speed of 20 megabits per second.

Using data from state and broadcast providers, Lingle estimates that approximately 90% of the 15,531 addresses in unincorporated Eagle County have the ability to access the internet at these speeds. While some may not be accessing high-speed internet due to lack of information or financial issues, the remaining 10% of households do not have the option to get high-speed access because the infrastructure is not there.

These communities tend to be spread out in more remote areas, and are more difficult to reach than the majority of the population. As of now, households on Frying Pan Road in the Roaring Fork Valley, Colorado River Road and spots along Highway 131 north of Wolcott have stood out as areas of need, among others.

“All of the easy ones have been knocked off,” Lingle said. “The last 10% is going to be very expensive, hard to do, and time-consuming.”

This is the case throughout the country, which is what has helped to trigger the federal push for funding assistance. It often does not make economic sense for companies or consumers to expand broadband accessibility to dispersed homes in remote areas. Letting market economics determine who has access to which level of internet quality was long considered a viable strategy, but this perspective changed during the pandemic.

“We saw, during the pandemic, how essential high-speed Internet really is … and it’s only going to keep growing, this need,” President Biden said during a speech introducing the program in May. “High-speed internet is not a luxury any longer, it’s a necessity.”

This idea of the internet as a basic need has also spurred the “Affordable Connectivity Program,” which provides $14 billion to help low-income households afford broadband services and internet devices. This will enable those in the majority — those who have access to the infrastructure — to get high-speed internet up and running in their homes at a reduced cost.

Taking advantage of the Affordable Connectivity Program is mostly the work of a public information campaign to reach those that qualify, which Lingle said is forthcoming, but building out the remaining infrastructure will take much more planning.

Built to keep up

At this stage, Lingle has been tasked with identifying all areas of need that could benefit from the expanded infrastructure. He is working to achieve this through a combination of available data from providers and public outreach. Once certain areas are identified, he will look at the specific conditions of each to match it with a potential broadband solution.

“I want to draw a high-level outlook for the logical way forward for each of the individual communities in unincorporated Eagle County and really zero in on the ones that have nothing in the pipeline right now, with the idea that it’s going to take some of that grant money to move the needle in those areas,” Lingle said.

Another goal is to provide as many households as possible with access to fiber optics, which is the most adaptable form of broadband service as it can take on greater speeds as demands increase. Many broadband initiatives in the past have been ineffective, as they set a speed goal that is already outdated by the time the project reaches completion, and soon the standard of 100/20 speeds might be blown right by.

“The broadband speed is ever-changing, so the target is always moving. What you thought was great five years ago you think is terrible today,” Lingle said. “We’ve been going through this cycle ever since, and we can’t get caught up with what the need is.”

Instead of placing the emphasis on dispersing the 100/20 speeds by whatever means possible — which includes satellite, mobile, digital subscriber line, and others — Lingle recommended focusing on fiber optics and committing to a larger infrastructure project that will have the capacity to meet rising speed demands that are sure to come in the near future.

“If we have fiber everywhere, we’d have some level of comfort for whatever the speed was. I worry about the Band-Aid solutions to solve the 100/20,” Lingle said. “It should be something that will serve everybody well into the future.”

Once the areas of need and strategies are identified, the county can begin applying for grants from both the federal and state government. Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order in May committing to connect 99% of Coloradans with access to 100/20 speeds by 2027, and grant money for achieving this objective will open in early 2023.

Lingle said the 2023 deadline might be too tight for Eagle County’s plans, but the money for broadband is flowing and they plan to put it to use wherever possible and bring access to high-speed internet to that 99% mark.

Those who have questions about assistance in accessing broadband or can provide information about areas that can benefit from these programs are encouraged to connect with Lingle at broadband@eaglecounty.us .