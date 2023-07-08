New Gypsum location for 15th annual LG Tri brings smiles, tears, memories

The original organizers of the race, the Genelin family and Laura Genelin's close friends, Jeanne Stough, Shannon Sokup, Carly Baker, and Robye Nothnagel have gathered the Eagle County community every year since 2009 for the LG Tri, a sprint triathlon in honor of Laura Genelin.

Zoe Goldstein/Vail Daily

The 15th LG Tri sprint triathlon took place in Gypsum on Saturday, July 8, and saw a crowd of 90 participants and far more spectators on a stunning morning at the Brightwater development in Gypsum.

The triathlon — which includes a 500-meter swim, 12-mile bike ride, and 5-kilometer run — was created in honor of Eagle resident Laura Genelin, who passed away from colon cancer in 2008 at the age of 47. A year after Laura passed, Shannon Sokup, Carly Baker, Jeanne Stough, and Robye Nothnagel, all close friends and former training partners, as well as Laura’s husband and three children, joined forces to share her love for triathlons with Eagle County.

The triathlon course in Eagle came together almost accidentally. As a part of her training for triathlons in Denver, “I created a course to practice, and it was fun and really pretty. We decided that instead of going to Denver with 2,000 people, we’d do it here, in our community,” Nothnagel said.

This year was the 15th year of the LG Tri for adults, and the 11th year of the kids race. The triathlon has not missed a year since its origin, weathering a global pandemic and the closure of the Eagle pool. The triathlon initially raised funds for the Genelin family, and now supports the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, a local organization that assists families for whom medical crisis has led to financial need.

The race is currently the only road triathlon that takes place in Eagle County, and usually, 50 to 60 percent of participants are locals, according to Nothnagel. In previous years, participation numbers have exceeded 200 individuals, with triathlon groups from Denver driving up for the occasion, but Nothnagel suspected that the lower turnout was due to the new location.

The triathlon was canceled last year, in what would have been its 14th year, due to a leak in the Eagle pool and instead converted into a fun run. The pool leak was discovered in May 2022, and the pool has been closed ever since. This spring, the town of Eagle decided the pool needed to be fully replaced, rather than repaired. The new pool is estimated to cost $13 million, and will likely not be completed until spring 2025.

The LG Tri’s new location, at the Brightwater development in Gypsum, included an open water swim instead of a pool swim, with a stunning backdrop. Zoe Goldstein/Vail Daily

A friends and family affair

The triathlon found a new home for the race this year, moving from Eagle to the Siena at Brightwater development in Gypsum. The swim segment, now an open water swim, took place in the pond at the development. The new course received good reviews from finishers, with overall winner Davis Krueger, of Edwards, giving the course a nine out of 10.

“The new course is really fun,” said Krueger, who completed the triathlon in 59 minutes, 55 seconds. This was his fourth LG Tri, and his father and sister also compete, as a team in the relay category.

Paul Genelin also voiced his support for the new location. “I think this is going to be a special spot, if we can keep this,” he said.

In the early years of the triathlon, the four organizers and Paul Genelin would compete in the race in addition to organizing.

“It was insane. We would get to the pool, get everything set up, and race, and then take everything down,” Sokup said.

This year, Stough swam the swimming leg as part of a relay team, and the rest focused on ensuring the triathlon ran smoothly. Laura Genelin’s younger daughter, Morgan Genelin, competed in the triathlon, while her older daughter, Paige, cheered on competitors with her husband and baby, and handed out medals at the finish line.

Paul Genelin opted out of racing this year, instead focusing on organizing the race, though in previous years he has competed, as well.

“I was never the triathlete. This was her gig,” he said, labeling himself the babysitter during Laura’s races.

The organizers were assisted by their partners at the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, and the approximately 50 volunteers.

“We cannot do this without these very generous volunteers. That’s what makes our race, I think, better than many. Because we have such generous volunteers,” Stough said.

Reflecting on her friendship with Laura, Sokup remembered when she and Laura first started training for and competing in triathlons together. They were neighbors, and decided to motivate and assist each other in race preparation.

“She kept me going. We would have this thing: we’re going to jog twice a week, we’re going to swim twice a week, and we’re going to bike twice a week,” Sokup said. “We’re talking throughout the year. She would put her light on in the morning if she was going, and I would look over and be like ‘I have to turn my light on, too. OK, I’m going. It’s freezing out here!’ We would swim at the Best Western, that little pool. I think we did 107 lengths to try to get our lengths in. (Laura was) always a cheerleader, too. The first one we did, we were high-fiving people,” she said.

For 6-year-old Eagle resident Holden Smith, the LG Tri kids’ race was his first-ever triathlon. He is pictured here with his finisher’s medal. Ashley Albrecht/Courtesy photo

Inspired by Laura’s excitement for triathlons, the LG Tri is, by design, for everyone. “We have people who have done it for the first time and we have people who have done it 10 times,” Nothnagel said. The ages of triathlon participants on Saturday ranged from 6 years old (in the kids race) to 79 years old.

At 6 years old, Holden Smith, of Eagle, was the youngest competitor at the LG Tri. He trained in the Gypsum swimming pool with his dad, who participated in the adult triathlon. Though Holden seemed to enjoy himself during the race, his report afterward told a different story.

“The running was hard and tiring,” Holden said. Despite finishing second in his age group, Holden said he might not do another triathlon. At the end of the day, though, he felt “proud.”