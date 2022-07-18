New idea for wolf reintroduction unveiled in advance of CPW meeting in Edwards on Friday

Colorado Parks and Wildlife now must develop a plan and reintroduce an undetermined number of gray wolves by the end of 2023 on former habitat in the state west of the Continental Divide. A current plan proposes 250 wolves but wildlife advocates say those numbers are not nearly high enough to have the positive ecological impact the state is seeking in reintroducing the top predators.

Associated Press

Wolves are on the agenda at the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission’s Friday meeting, and a group of 14 conservation and wildlife organizations plan to present commissioners with a different wolf-restoration plan than the one being developed by CPW’s working groups.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission’s meeting this week is one of six meetings per year where the group sets regulations and policies for Colorado’s state parks and wildlife programs.

Meetings take place at various locations, and this week’s will be held in Edwards at Colorado Mountain College.

An update on wolf planning from Keystone Policy Center, a third-party facilitator, is the first item on the agenda at Friday’s 8:30 a.m. meeting, followed by a CPW Update on Wolf Planning, Wolf Comments, and later in the day, public comments.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has convened a technical working group and a stakeholder advisory group to serve as advisory bodies to the agency in an effort to develop the plan to restore and manage gray wolves in Colorado.

Currently, the groups are planning — no later than December 31, 2023 — the reintroduction of 250 wolves, but a watchdog group that has been following the planning process came forward on Monday to say that number needs to be more like 750, minimum, if the state ever wants to delist wolves from threatened status.

The group’s plan is based on large suitable habitat blocks, connectivity and prey presence, and identifies numerous optimal areas for initial wolf reintroductions. Locations include Rocky Mountain National Park, Dinosaur National Monument, Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area, Flat Tops Wilderness, Holy Cross Wilderness, Hunter-Frying Pan Wilderness, Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness, West Elk Wilderness, La Garita Wilderness, Hermosa Creek Wilderness, Weminuche Wilderness, public land managed by the West Grand Mesa-Uncompahgre-Gunnison National Forest, and public land managed by the Bureau of Land Management’s White River and Grand Junction Field Offices.

“Wolves evolved with Colorado’s native wildlife and, accordingly, these species and the habitats upon which they depend, need keystone, apex carnivores to keep their populations healthy,” said Delia G. Malone, wildlife chair for Colorado Sierra Club. “But wolves can only fulfill their ecological role if their family groups are intact and not disrupted by human persecution. Where wolves are protected from recreational killing and lethal control, their benefits reach to enhancing biodiversity, improving climate resilience, and even enriching our own lives.”

The plan addresses livestock loss prevention and compensation by focusing on non-lethal deterrents and conflict minimization tactics, encouraging coexistence and accounting for some conflict and livestock loss.

“Coloradans need to know that killing wolves is not the best way forward,” said Andrea Zaccardi, legal director of the carnivore conservation program at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Our alternative wolf-restoration plan proposes common-sense rules to prevent conflict between livestock and wolves. It gives livestock owners incentives to take responsibility for their deceased livestock, which can attract wolves to vulnerable cattle and sheep. It also prohibits the killing of wolves for preying on livestock on the public lands we all share.”

WildEarth Guardians, Colorado Sierra Club and the Humane Society of the United States are hosting events in anticipation of Friday’s meeting.

A webinar to discuss the plan will be held on Tuesday, July 19 at 12 p.m. Details and registration can be found at: GuardiansAction.org/COWolfWebinar . And a Vail event will take place in person at the Vail Brewing Company tasting room in Vail on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.