New plan plots the future of the Eagle River

The sun sets over the Eagle River near Edwards.

Eagle Valley Wild/Courtesy photo

One of the great uncertainties of climate change is how quickly and severely warming conditions will impact the quality and quantity of our local water supply. While it is impossible to answer this question without a crystal ball, a group of local stakeholders led by the Eagle River Watershed Council is nearing completion on the first forward-looking community water plan for the Eagle River.

The community water plan will illustrate a range of future scenarios that factor different levels of population change, climate change and water policy. By looking at the full spectrum of possible futures, from most to least severe, the council will have a clearer picture of where the most urgent need for action or intervention is, and what to expect if the county and other actors do not take proactive steps to protect the river.

The plan then uses this information, combined with public priorities, to create a list of objectives for preventing negative future impacts and correcting historical degradation of the watershed. The community water plan will be completed at the end of this year, with hopes that it will be adopted by the county government in early 2023 and serve as a guidebook for water policy for years to come.

Looking ahead

The Eagle River Watershed Council is a nonprofit organization in Eagle County that has been monitoring and advocating for the health of the river since 1996. Up until now, the focus of the organization has been on monitoring current trends and metrics in the river.

​​”We have this long-standing water quality monitoring program, we have existing Eagle River and Colorado River inventory and assessments, we have an Eagle River Watershed Management plan, but none of them were looking ahead,” said James Dilzell, the executive director of the Eagle River Watershed Council. “They were looking at existing issues and assuming existing hydrology for management.”

The Eagle River Watershed Council has been monitoring the conditions of the Eagle River for decades.

Eagle River Watershed Council/Courtesy photo

This data collection has provided a strong understanding of the river’s immediate conditions, but the state has recently begun to push for the creation of future-facing water plans. The first Colorado Water Plan, adopted in 2015, acknowledged that the values, stresses and demands of each body of water are best understood by the communities they exist in, and it called for an increase of localized water management plans throughout the state.

Colorado started a grant program to finance the creation of these plans, and the Eagle River Watershed Council was well-poised to receive grant funding because of its long history of data collection and monitoring. To date, the nonprofit has received $287,325 from the state to fund the community water plan, plus $165,500 from local stakeholders, including Eagle County government, for a total of nearly half a million in plan funding.

The council tasked the company Lotic Hydrological with generating the future models for the Eagle River, which are on track to be completed this fall. The models consider possible water use patterns — including water rights and transmountain diversions, population growth, and infrastructure development — and combine those with different climate outcomes to generate the possible scenarios.

Seth Mason, the principal hydrologist at Lotic Hydrological, said that the resulting report shows bookends of the best and worst case scenarios, with a range of more moderate possibilities in between.

“Warm, wet climate future coupled with anemic population growth does not lead to substantial changes in the kinds of ecosystem and human water need metrics that we evaluated, compared to the scenario at the other end,” Mason said. “The other bookend would be the scenario that anticipates robust population growth in Eagle County coupled with a hot, dry climate future and some combination of increased municipal demand growth and increased trans mountain diversions.”

Community values, such as recreation, will factor heavily into the direction of the community water plan.

Eagle River Watershed Council/Courtesy photo

Mason said that while they are able to determine the impact of each scenario, it is impossible with current methods to predict which among them is most likely to occur.

“The intent is to support some kind of no-regrets decision making,” Mason said. “You won’t find anywhere in the academic literature any ability to say specifically we’re going to end up on a 3-degree temperature increase by 2050 and that’s going to yield these changes in precipitation patterns and timing. That just doesn’t exist. What we have to work with are these envelopes of equally probable outcomes.”

Instead of offering predictions on the future, the models give the council and local actors the ability to choose which level of severity they would like to prepare for and know what risk they are taking on if the more severe scenarios do end up taking place. The models will also help Eagle County to be better informed about local water needs when evaluating proposals for future water developments and diversions.

Local values

Public values are a guiding factor in the community water plan, and the council has been seeking public input through in-person and virtual engagement sessions since 2017. Thus far, wildlife and biodiversity have been identified as the top community priorities, followed closely by drinking water and then agriculture.

Dilzell said that public input is the community water plan’s north star, and will determine the focus of the objectives.

Scan the QR code to take the Eagle River Community Water Plan Community Survey.

Courtesy photo

“It all starts with those community priorities,” Dilzell said. “For example, by knowing that our community really values wildlife and biodiversity and river recreation, we could focus efforts to understand what the impacts to those specific uses would be within the model. From there, we’re taking it and creating the objectives and strategies for action that we can implement as a community to mitigate those potential risks.”

The council is still collecting public input, and has a survey that is available online in English and Spanish through Sept. 17. To take the survey, scan the QR code in this article.

From academics to action

The community water plan is informed by data and academic analysis, but it is built for action. It is going to include a menu of options that the county, local organizations, and even individuals can take to mitigate the more detrimental future impacts of the models.

The plan is not a legal document, and will not have the teeth of an official policy decision, but its adoption by the county would signal a commitment to begin traveling down the roadmap that it has laid out.

“Adopting the plan is really getting behind the information that we have laid out of the potential future impacts to our watershed and taking action as a community to mitigate those future potential impacts to ensure we have a sustainable water future here in Eagle County,” Dilzell said.

Mason said that Lotic Hydrological has been contracted to support similar plans in a number of other counties, and has seen many end up sitting on the shelf as technical documents rather than living guides for policy and action. While this has been the fate of other community water plans, he expressed confidence that Eagle County will be different, thanks to the leadership of the watershed council.

“A lot of this planning is done by these kinds of loose, ad hoc groups, consortiums that come together around a plan, put it together, and then struggle to figure out how to put it into practice because there’s no home for it,” Mason said. “That, I think, is not the case in Eagle County. The watershed council is a very active, very capable organization and they’re working to build out a funding mechanism to support a lot of the potential work that comes out of the community water plan.”

The community water plan will be completed this December. For more information about the Eagle River Watershed Council and how to get involved, visit ERWC.org.