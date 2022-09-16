New spa in Eagle offers new tech, products, treatments

Natural Balance Spa owner Jessica Johnson.

Business name: Natural Balance Spa



Location: 200 Capitol Street suite 201, Eagle



Date opened: June 29

Owner: Jessica Johnson

Contact information: Call 970-390-0672, email Jessica@naturalbalancespa.co or go to http://www.naturalbalancespa.co .



What goods or services do you provide? Facial and waxing services, facial soundscapes, gua sha facial, lymphatic Facial, Rezenerate NanoFacial, peels, LED light therapy, all face and body waxing.

What’s new or exciting at your place? New treatment Rezenerate NanoFacial. Using cutting edge nanotechnology, creating tiny micro-channels in the skin to allow for deeper penetration, which in turn allows more effective delivery of products.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? I am the only esthetician in Eagle offering Facial Soundscapes, using tuning forks to lift and firm the skin while grounding and relaxing your mind and body.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? I am all about results. I want every client to see a difference in their skin and leave feeling refreshed and renewed. That is why I chose to use Ultraceuticals as my product line at Natural Balance Spa. It is the No. 1 brand in Australia, delivering results with clean ingredients.

Tell us a little about your background, education, and experience: I was born and raised in Gypsum and have lived here for most of my life. I have been an Esthetician for over 19 years. I was the Lead Esthetician at the Sonnenalp Spa in Vail, I worked at a day spa in Florida and at the beautiful Moana Lani Spa in Waikiki, Hawaii. I have worked with many different product lines and facial devices. My passion is skincare, making everyone look and feel better.