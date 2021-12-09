New terrain opens at Vail: Skiers can now access, egress via Lionshead village

Skiers gather in Lionshead Village Thursday outside Born Free Express (Lift No. 8) which opened for the season on Thursday.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Vail Mountain opened the Born Free Express (Lift No. 8) Thursday as well as the lower portion of the Born Free ski run following a few days of cold temperatures and fresh snow.

With the opening of Born Free, Vail Mountain now has more than 500 acres of terrain available to skiers and snowboarders.

The Lionshead gondola (Lift. No. 19) is now offering access to the larger mountain as well via Middle Ledges and Lower Columbine, runs which take skiers to Avanti Express (Lift. No. 2) from the top of the Lionshead gondola.

A look at Avanti Express (Lift No. 2) Thursday from the Eagle’s Nest Ridge run. Eagle’s Nest Ridge opened for the season on Thursday, offering access to the Lionshead area of Vail Mountain.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Previously, the Lionshead gondola was open to beginner traffic only. The Eagle’s Nest beginner area remains open via the Lionshead goldola and Chair 15.

Eagle’s Next Ridge is now open, as well, connecting the top of Avanti Express to Eagle’s Nest.

A look at the Mid Vail area from the Challenge run on Thursday. Challenge was part of a recent terrain opening which brings available terrain to more than 500 acres on Vail Mountain.

John LaConte / Vail Daily

Vail reported 2 inches of new snow to start the ski day on Thursday, with the Mid Vail snow stake showing 3 inches of new accumulation.

The snow stake is cleared daily during the 5 a.m. hour.

On Tuesday, Vail reported 4 inches of snow to bring the total to 6 inches so far this week.

Snow remains in the forecast through Friday.