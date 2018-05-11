New True Value store coming to Gypsum will bring familiar faces back to town

GYPSUM — Downvalley homeowners who have experienced the irritation of launching an improvement project only to discover they are missing a single bolt or gasket will rejoice at the following news — True Value is coming to Gypsum.

Construction is underway on the 15,000-square-foot store, located along Cooley Mesa Road just south of Costco. Owners Kay McCarty and Chuck Quenon hope to have the business up and running by year's end.

Opening the business represents a homecoming for siblings McCarty and Quenon. Their family, including their parents Max and Arlene Quenon, formerly operated Summit Lumber Co. in Eagle.

"Chuck and I are very excited to be bringing our previous local business heritage back to the valley in the much-needed and requested format of a retail hardware store," McCarty said. "We certainly know the industry well."

When the family sold its Eagle and Buena Vista lumberyards to Alpine Lumber, Chuck Quenon and McCarty began operation of the Buena Vista True Value store.

"Every year, I would get at least three inquiries about when were we going to open a hardware store in Eagle," McCarty said.

Along with its general hardware offerings, the new Gypsum store will sell housewares and sporting goods. Additionally, the store will offer utility trailer sales and a propane station. The store will also be a Colorado Parks and Wildlife license sales location.

McCarty said retail sales will be the store's focus, but contractor accounts will be available.

Construction of the store building, which will include second-story office space and accessory dwelling units for employee housing, is slated for completion in late fall.