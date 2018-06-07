New Vail Nature Concierge partnership of Walking Mountains Science Center, Four Seasons Vail

Guests of Resort and Vail to enjoy Walking Mountains' programs and recommendations for summer nature activities in the heart of Vail Village

Walking Mountains has something fun going on during every season, and for the summer, the science center is partnering with Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail to offer a Vail Nature Concierge.

Walking Mountains will take over the resort's Ski Concierge Building beginning June 12 through Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The fully staffed Vail Nature Concierge will be located in Vail Village and open to the general public offering innovative programs, learning opportunities, educational hikes and more.

Additionally, all Vail guests can drop in and speak with a trained naturalist about the best places to hike, view wildflowers, observe wildlife and receive recommendations for the best ways to enjoy nature while visiting Vail.

'Hands-on science'

As part of the collaboration, Four Seasons Resort guests will enjoy exclusive programming from private guided hikes to monthly Stories in the Sky stargazing, and a 10 percent discount on all guided Walking Mountains backcountry hiking programs through the Vail Nature Concierge.

"We are so excited to partner with Walking Mountains," said Meredith Macfarlane, general manager at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail. "As active members in the community, we feel this alliance not only benefits our resort guests, but all guests coming to Vail this summer."

This is the first time Walking Mountains will have a presence in Vail Village and will continue to operate the Vail Nature Center nestled along Gore Creek near the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater and the Nature Discovery Center atop the Eagle Bahn Gondola on Vail Mountain.

"The Vail Nature Concierge in partnership with Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail is an amazing opportunity for us to increase our ability to provide educational hands-on science and sustainability initiatives for our community and guests. The location is the perfect place for us to reach more guests than ever before as part of our 20th anniversary," said Markian Feduschak, president of Walking Mountains Science Center.