New Vail Valley school superintendent Carlos Ramirez launches local listening tour: ‘Coffee With Carlos’

Eagle County schools superintendent Carlos Ramirez is hosting a series of community conversations.

EAGLE — Carlos Ramirez is the proud father of five children and says he would put any of them in any Eagle County Schools classroom.

Ramirez, the new-ish superintendent of Eagle County Schools is touring local coffee shops for a listening tour they're calling Coffee With Carlos. The goal is to give Ramirez a chance to ask people what's on their mind and how the school district can improve.

If the first couple sessions are any indication, people are more than willing to tell him.

Ramirez and the school district officials will talk about anything people want to talk about. Main concerns circled back around safety and teachers. Phones in class, as well as kids vaping in class also popped up among some parents' concerns.

$ecurity $pending

When voters approved $150 million in building and renovation projects, $6.3 million was spent on new school security systems.

It's much more difficult for people to get into schools who aren't supposed to be there, and that makes it a little more inconvenient for visitors, but in the trade-off between security and convenience, security wins, say Eagle County Schools officials.

In addition to the technology, students and teachers also prepare.

Students do active shooter drills like their parents and grandparents did duck-and-cover drills.

In the worst-case scenario — an active shooting situation — everything happens in the first one or two minutes. The goal is to have everyone safely behind locked doors and out of the line of sight, said Dan Dougherty, the school district's chief communications officer.

The school district works with Eagle County's emergency department for week-long training sessions that include law enforcement and paramedics, Ramirez said.

