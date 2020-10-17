New wildfire road closures in Colorado not likely to affect Western Slope travelers

For more information on current road closures in Colorado, visit www.cotrip.org.



Road closures near Estes Park shouldn’t affect travelers headed from the Western Slope into Rocky Mountain National Park over the next few days.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is, however, urging motorists to avoid trips farther northeast, into Boulder and Larimer counties, if possible.

Matt Inzeo with CDOT said wildfire activity from the Cameron Peak Fire, which became the largest in recorded state history in recent days, along with the Middle Fork Fire and the new East Troublesome Fire is keeping emergency responders especially busy in the state.

Closures are in place along State Highway 7 from Lyons to the Highway 72 junction and on U.S.-34 from Mall Road in Estes Park (Mile Point 65) to east of the Dam Store (MP85). Additional closures, including along U.S.-36, are possible through this event, Inzeo said. Highway 125 Southbound and Northbound over Willow Creek Pass (Milemarker 0-27) is also closed.

“A couple of these routes are convenient ways to get in and out of Estes Park, so obviously this time of year that could be potential traffic into Rocky (Mountain Park), but a lot of (people impacted) could also be people headed into the foothills from various Front Range communities,” Inzeo said.

Travelers headed northwest out of Colorado from Granby will still be able to use Highway 40 through Kremmling and Steamboat Springs.

For more information on current road closures in Colorado, visit http://www.cotrip.org.