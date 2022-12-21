New wine bar and restaurant Social Oak now open in Eagle

Social Oak Wine complements an international wine menu with lunch and dinner food options.

A new wine bar and restaurant called Social Oak officially opened its doors in Eagle last week. The restaurant launched its full lunch and dinner menus on Dec. 12 after a week-long soft opening period, and is now open for business every day except Tuesday.

Social Oak combines an international wine selection with a complementary menu of cheese plates, shareable dishes, salads, sandwiches, burgers and other small bites to enjoy alongside a glass of vino.

Starting at 5 p.m. the restaurant offers entrees of salmon, BBQ ribs or flatiron steak for dinner, and there is an all-day kids menu featuring favorites like mac and cheese and burgers. Prices range from $11 to $19 for shareable plates, salads and sandwiches and $21 to $26 for dinner entrees.

This is the first restaurant that owner Christina Hofman has created. Hofman moved to Eagle three years ago from Denver, where she worked in construction management, seeking a change in lifestyle.

“I just wanted a fresh start in a new place,” Hofman said. “I moved up here and found a job, got let go during COVID, and started down the path of figuring out what I want to do next, and this is what I landed on.”

Hofman said that she had the idea for Social Oak after coming across the available space on Capitol Street during the pandemic. Located across from the Capitol Theater movie theater and close to other popular gathering spots like Color Coffee Roasters and Boneyard, she said it felt like the perfect place to continue enhancing the social scene in Eagle.

“It seems like people in the area want somewhere where they can go walk around and try different places and have some dinner,” Hofman said. “It started as just a wine bar concept, but the more research I did into what the town needed I saw that people were looking for more of a food and community gathering place, so it evolved from just cheese boards and wine into a full restaurant concept.”

After a year and a half of procuring permits for the space and completing construction — which included the addition of an outdoor patio space — the 52-seat dining space is complete. At the center of the space is a large bar area that Hofman hopes will be a gathering place where people can congregate with fellow community members.

Social Oak evolved from a wine bar into a full restaurant concept.

“I’ve always gone to different places, I’ve traveled alone, and it’s nice to sit at a bar and talk to people,” Hofman said. “You meet people that way, and it just kind of adds to that ‘get to know your neighbors’ feeling.”

Chef Anthony Ferrozzo, previously the executive chef at Grouse Mountain Grill in Beaver Creek, is now the head chef at Social Oak and designed the menu. Hofman said that they are intentionally starting simple with their menu and will continue to tweak and evolve offerings in response to what the community wants.

Already, Hofman has turned to community members for recommendations, putting out calls on social media for input on drink, food and design preferences. She said that the feedback has helped inform a number of decisions about Social Oak and that listening to customers will continue to shape the evolution of the restaurant.

Social Oak does more than wine, with a fully stocked bar and creative cocktails.

“I thought it would be fun for people to have some thought in the process and see what goes on behind the scenes, Hofman said. “It gave me some good feedback, instead of sitting behind a computer all the time.”

This New Year’s Eve, Social Oak is giving people an opportunity to fully immerse in its dining experience with a five-course plated dinner at $100 for food only and $150 with sommelier-paired wine. Reservations will be held for a $20 deposit, and can be made by phone at 970-705-1639 or by stopping by the restaurant.

The Social Oak kitchen opens at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and noon on Friday through Sunday. The bar will stay open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. For more information and restaurant hours, visit SocialOakWine.com .