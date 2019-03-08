New winter storm warning issued Friday, calls for up to 16 inches

After a break Thursday evening, another winter storm warning has been issued for the Colorado mountains and Vail area starting Friday morning and lasting into Saturday.

The National Weather Service updated its forecast Thursday afternoon and said heavy snow will redevelop late Friday morning and last into Saturday.

A storm warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Thursday, and the new one will begin at 8 a.m. Friday and last 24 hours. During that time, another 8 to 16 inches of snow is expect to fall above 8,000 feet.

"Snow will continue decreasing in coverage and intensity this evening with additional accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible through sunset," according to the Thursday update. "Snow, heavy at times, will then redevelop by late Friday morning. The heaviest snow is expected above 8,000 feet though will fall at lower elevations."

The avalanche danger was set at "extreme" (level 5 of 5) by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center across most of the central Colorado mountains. Backcountry travel is highly discouraged