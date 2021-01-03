New Year’s Day chimney fire put down quickly in West Vail

Vail Fire and Emergency Services put down a New Year’s Day chimney fire quickly in Vail’s Matterhorn neighborhood, preventing much damage, reports Battalion Chief Jim Jones.

“We were there about two hours,” Jones said. “No major incident, minimal damage.”

Fire crews urge caution as chimney fires are common in the winter and especially around the holidays, when the chimney becomes “the focal point in a living room,” according to the Eagle River Fire Protection District.

Eagle River Fire Protection District officials warn that gas fireplace safety is every bit as important as wood fireplace safety, and encourage residents to think twice before hanging or placing anything flammable near your fireplace, no matter what fuel it burns.

Eagle River Fire Protection District encourages both residents and businesses to take advantage of its Community Connect program and set aside five minutes to create a profile for your property, including your contact information so that Eagle River Fire Protection District may contact you in the event of an emergency at your address. Residents and businesses within Eagle River Fire Protection District’s response area can go directly to the Eagle River Fire Protection District website to sign up at https://bit.ly/ERFPDConnect.