New Year’s Day storm expected to bring up to 12 inches of snow to Vail, Beaver Creek

A new storm system is expected to ring in the new year with snow accumulations measuring in the double digits.

Snow is expected to start falling around 11:00 a.m. New Years Day, and then continue through late Friday night. Wednesday night is expected to have the most intense snowfall, followed by smaller showers Thursday and Friday. “The snow could be heavy at times,” according to the National Weather Service.

“This storm’s duration and temperatures all point to excellent powder quality (light and fluffy) from Thursday through Saturday.” according to Joel Gratz of OpenSnow.com

The storm’s total snowfall should be 6-12 inches, according to Gratz.

Temperatures will be the warmest on New Years Day in the mid-20s, then will trickle into the teens as the storm continues, with lows reaching the single digits for late nights and early mornings.

Expect hazardous winter driving conditions on all roads, especially over Vail Pass. All roads will be icy and snow-packed, and drivers will experience poor visibility in blowing snow.

Officials warn travelers to be prepared by keeping extra warm clothes, a flashlight, food and water in their vehicles, in case of emergency.

Digital engagement editor Sean Naylor can be reached at snaylor@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram @vail_naylzz.