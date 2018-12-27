New Year's Eve fireworks

Ring in the New Year with torchlight ski-downs and spectacular fireworks displays. This year there will be locations up valley and down valley lighting up the last night of 2018.

In Vail, the annual torchlight parade and fireworks will be held at Golden Peak. Watch as ski instructors and Vail locals form a glowing train as they ski down the hill with glowing sticks followed by a fireworks display. Even if you aren't right at the base of Golden Peak, you can still see the display from several locations throughout town. The torchlight parade begins on New Year's Eve at 6 p.m. followed by fireworks at about 6:15 p.m. For more information, go to http://www.vailholidays.com.

Beaver Creek will host its annual torchlight parade and invites the public to participate. Registration begins at 5 p.m. at Beaver Creek Children's Ski School and participants will upload the Haymeadow Express Lift at 5:30 p.m. At 6:00 p.m. the torchlight parade will make its way down Haymeadow trail followed by fireworks at 6:45 p.m. View the colorful displays from the base of the slopes, on the plaza or from several of the restaurants around town. For more information, visit http://www.beavercreek.com.

There will be a fireworks show down valley as well. Due to the fire danger and dry conditions around the July 4th holiday this summer, many municipalities weren't able to set off fireworks. Such was the case with Eagle and Gypsum. The towns had already purchased the pyrotechnics and by contract they had a Dec. 31 deadline to shoot off the show.

From 5-7:15 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, the Gypsum Chamber will host a cocktail party with live music and a cash bar at the Gypsum Recreation Center patio, which will provide a prime viewing area for the fireworks show, planned at the family-friendly hour of 7 p.m. The towns of Eagle and Gypsum will also serve free snacks at the Lundgren Theater lawn area for fireworks show spectators.

The Gypsum Recreation Center will welcome guests early with an open house starting at 5 p.m. featuring the pool, gymnastics center and bounce houses. A balloon drop will be held at 6:15 p.m. To learn more, go to http://www.mountainrec.org.

The Beach Boys and Vanessa Williams at the Vilar Performing Arts Center

The Beach Boys return to the Vilar Center for the fifth time in ten years with their classic songs and famous harmonies. This iconic American band will play tunes from five decades that multiple generations will love. From their early works such as "Wouldn’t It Be Nice” to later hits like “Kokomo,” expect their signature high energy presence to bring you back to a simpler time and a feeling of never-ending youthfulness.

The Beach Boys still have a busy schedule, playing around 150 shows a year. The band is led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who, along with Jeffrey Foskett, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, Christian Love and Scott Totten continue the legacy of the iconic American band. Grammy-winning songwriter Bruce Johnston joined The Beach Boys in 1965, replacing Glenn Campbell, who filled in for Brian Wilson on vocals and bass, when he retired from touring. This tour will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

On Sunday night, the Vilar Center welcomes Vanessa Williams to the stage with the band she has been touring with for over 20 years. Expect to hear music from her early albums, such a "Save the Best for Last" as well as more recent recordings like “Colors of the Wind” from Disney’s “Pocahontas,” a song that earned a Grammy, an Oscar and a Golden Globe. She will also sing Broadway tunes from when she performed in "Kiss of the Spider Woman" and "Into the Woods". Her musical style ranges from Latin to jazz, so expect a good variety of songs and stories to accompany them.

Williams is excited to play the Vilar for the first time. In an interview done previously with the Vail Daily, Williams shared this with reporter Nate Day: “I did a similar show between Christmas and New Year’s last year in Montana, and the town had a similar vibe (to Vail),” Williams said. “I love those smaller shows, the cool part is that everyone gets a really intimate show.” Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. for the Beach Boys and Vanessa Williams and tickets can be purchased via http://www.vilarpac.org or by phone at 970.754.TIXS.

Vail Family Apres Ski

Vail Family Apres Ski is where families can celebrate their day of skiing and snowboarding together by joining in an outdoor celebration on Saturday. From 3:30-5:30 p.m., the base area in Lionshead will come to life with special characters and hosts who will welcome and entertain the kids and the adults get a kick out of it, too.

There will be a kids parade where youngsters can join the in the fun with a marching band, magic and comedy, storytelling where the kids get right into the act on stage and fun contests like HulaHoop Palooza. The Vail Family Apres Ski will also feature special guest presenters like Vail Ski Patrol, Ripperoo, the Vail Children's Ski School Mascot, Birds of Prey presentations, The Denver Butterfly Pavilion and Spark Lab Science to peak the interests of the young guests. For more information go to http://www.vailfamilyapresski.com.

Meet and greet with artists at local galleries

The beautiful scenery outside is mirrored by the beauty that can be found inside our local galleries. From landscapes to portraits, from modern to ancient art, the variety can be found and this weekend you can meet the people behind the masterpieces.

"The reason why we have receptions is that it attracts new clients and brings the existing clients back. We bring in artists here that aren't who you'd typically find in New York City," said Rayla Kundolf of Gib Singleton Gallery and Galerie Zuger Vail. "The world comes to us so we're bringing them something special." Here are just a few shows going on this weekend:

Cotter Gallery, Vail-Richard Kimball-Friday and Saturday: A trunk show will feature the jewelry art by this Denver-based designer and studio goldsmith. His jewelry and works can be found all over the world and his greatest inspiration remains the landscape and topography of the American West.

A trunk show will feature the jewelry art by this Denver-based designer and studio goldsmith. His jewelry and works can be found all over the world and his greatest inspiration remains the landscape and topography of the American West. Galerie Zuger Vail-DeVon-Friday: DeVon’s style screams Andy Warhol, but that is just the tip of the iceberg. He adds influences from Robert Rauschenberg, Jackson Pollock and Roy Lichtenstein. DeVon tells the rest of the story by completing each piece with his collage work underneath, incorporating iconic images of the past along with popular culture of today.

DeVon’s style screams Andy Warhol, but that is just the tip of the iceberg. He adds influences from Robert Rauschenberg, Jackson Pollock and Roy Lichtenstein. DeVon tells the rest of the story by completing each piece with his collage work underneath, incorporating iconic images of the past along with popular culture of today. Karats Jewelers Vail-Carolyn Tyler-here through Tuesday: The beloved work of Carolyn Tyler returns to Karats Vail where over 300 pieces will be on display. Her pieces are called "wearable happiness" and you'll see why when you view the handcrafted works in matte-finish, high-quality and sustainably-sourced gold.

The beloved work of Carolyn Tyler returns to Karats Vail where over 300 pieces will be on display. Her pieces are called "wearable happiness" and you'll see why when you view the handcrafted works in matte-finish, high-quality and sustainably-sourced gold. C. Anthony Gallery, Beaver Creek-Britten-Friday through Sunday: Come see how Britten's multiple-layer paintings are brought to life with plenty of inspirational colors, designs and details.

Come see how Britten's multiple-layer paintings are brought to life with plenty of inspirational colors, designs and details. Gib Singleton Gallery, Vail Village-Carrie Fell Saturday and Sunday: Carrie Fell expands traditional Western art by adding amazing colors, lines and details to the typical cowboy or cowgirl. Her art is sure to enlighten and enlist those viewing it in a conversation about her work.

"I like to think art is a reflection of the admirer," said Fell. "We are moved to appreciate art in all of its forms when it strikes a chord whether it be through application, process, color, movement or subject matter."

SoulCycle pops up in Vail

If you've been enjoying a few too many holiday treats, hop into one of SoulCycle's pop-up classes offered through January 5. The New York City-based SoulCycle has been hosting its iconic classes complete with dark studios lit by candlelight, upbeat music and energetic instructors since December 20 in Vail Village.

I had a chance to go to their first Vail Valley class and was greeted by friendly staff members offering a large bottle of Fiji water and cycling shoes in my size, which are included in the class price. Classes are being held morning, noon and night every day while SoulCycle is here.

The pop-up location is at 100 East Meadow Drive. SoulCycle's team completely overtook a vacant space and converted it into a chic studio complete with the bikes of course, funky furnishings, and plenty of SoulCycle logo wear with Vail added to the design. These items were flying of the hangers while I was at the first class.

This is the first time that SoulCycle has brought Destination Soul to Vail. Head to soul-cycle.com to book your bike, or contact them at soulvail@soul-cycle.com or call 646.632.3298.