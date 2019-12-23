New Year’s Eve in the Vail Valley: List of 20+ parties, dinners, firework shows & more to ring in 2020

The Vail Valley will be closing out 2019 with New Year’s Eve bashes, dance parties, dinner specials, fireworks and more on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Be sure to designate a driver and drink responsibly (Ride Taxi: 970-949-1111 or download the app.) Reservations are highly recommended and all of these NYE events. And if you don’t see your favorite Vail Valley establishment, then give them a call.

Vail

The annual torchlight parade on New Year’s Eve in Vail is free and followed by fireworks.

Townsend Bessent | Daily file photo |

Altitude New Year’s Eve Bash

Entry gets you party favors, champagne toast and entertainment by DJ Dinnermint. The party starts at 9 p.m. Cost is $20. Altitude Bar and Grill is a sports bar with 19 TVs, pool tables and more.

New Year’s Party at Mountain Art Collective

With a futuristic theme, music by DJ Vanakan, professional studio shots of your take on the future (dress accordingly) and champagne toast for the ball drop, the Mountain Art Collective New Year’s Eve Party starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 and available at http://www.mountainartcollective.com. All proceeds go to keeping the doors open at Mountain Art Collective, offering educational and community based programming.

New Year’s Eve celebration of The Rolling Stones

Shakedown Bar on Bridge Street is bringing in a seven-piece all-star band performing the music of The Rolling Stones. The evening is reserved seating with VIP options available. Tickets cost $125 for general admission. The party starts at 9 p.m. Visit http://www.shakedownbarvail.com.

New Year’s Eve with Larkspur

The 20th annual New Year’s Eve celebration at Larkspur will have a range of ticket prices based on a seating selection system similar to a concert. Seats in rooms include the wine room, chef’s room, private dining room or bar area. Entertainment includes a traditional torchlight descent, parade by children of all ages, dinner and music. Larksur is located slopeside in Golden Peak. Seatings start at 5 p.m. and cost $165-$295 for adults and $125 for children. Visit http://www.larkspurvail.com.

Ski Down Torchlight Parade and Fireworks

At 6:15 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, the annual Torchlight Parade and Fireworks show at Golden Peak helps ring in the new year. Ski instructors and Vail locals form a glowing train as they ski down Golden Peak.

New Year’s Eve at The Sebastian

In the heart of Vail Village, The Sebastian’s New Year’s Eve party will feature culinary stations, lavish cocktails, live entertainment by DJ Maestro Hughtes, a photo booth and midnight champagne toast. The party starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $350 per adult and $195 per child. Late-night admissions are available after 10:30 p.m. for $195. Call 970-306-4597 for tickets. (Tax and gratuity not included.)

NYE 2020 at Bridge Street Bar

The New Year’s Eve bash at Bridge Street Bar on Bridge Street costs $120 per person for an all-inclusive event. Tickets get you access to an open bar until midnight (excluding certain drinks), a champagne toast at midnight and live music. Doors open at 9 p.m. Reserved tables and bottle service will be available for an additional fee. Tickets are available at bridgestreetbarvailnye.eventbrite.com.

Bol’s New Year’s Eve Bash

Dress up to get down at Bol on New Year’s Eve. The party features live music from DJ Shake One headlining and local mix master Stennor opening. Tickets are $50 early bird, $85 for general admission and VIP options are available starting at $1,000. Visit http://www.bolvail.com.

New Year’s Eve at the Sonnenalp

Two seatings are available at Sonnenalp in Vail on New Year’s Eve, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. The evening includes live cooking stations featuring fresh seafood, salads, soups, mixed carving stations, desserts and more. The first seating is $135 for adults and $45 for kids. The second seating is $260 for adults and $85 for kids and features live music with Kevin Danzig and a complimentary champagne toast. Reservations required. Call 970-479-5429.

New Year’s Eve Backcountry Tour with Paragon Guides

Paragon Guides leads backcountry tours to bring enthusiasts together and explore new areas. Tours are not meant to be introductions to backcountry skiing, and participants should know their equipment and be ready for winter conditions. The tour of Uneva Peak starts at 8:30 a.m. Visit http://www.paragonguides.com.

New Year’s Eve at Vail Chophouse

Ring in 2020 slopeside with a five-course pre fixed menu at Vail Chophouse. The first seatings are from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and cost $125 for adults and $35 for kids. The second seatings are from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and cost $175-$199. The Phil Long Band will be performing in the front room. Late entry tickets are $50 at 9 p.m. RSVP by calling 970-477-0555.

La Tour’s Roaring ’20s New Year’s Celebration

Early seatings are from 5 to 6 p.m. and include a three-course pre set menu. Cost for early seatings are $85 for adults and $45 for children 8 and younger. The main seatings are $175 and are from 6:15 to 8 p.m. and include a five-course pre set menu. The grand seatings are from 10 to 10:45 p.m. and include a five-course pre set menu as well as music. Cost for grand seatings are $195 per person. Call 970-476-4403.

NYE Pink Elephant Party at Vail Ale House

Ring in the new year at Vail Ale House with entertainment including a three-hour musical set starting at 10 p.m. Visit http://www.vailalehouse.com.

Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek Resort | Special to the Daily

New Year’s Eve Dinner at 8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill

Enjoy a decadent menu at 8100 Mountainside in Beaver Creek. The menu includes Alaskan king crab legs, West Coast oysters on the half shell and poached Mexican white shrimp. Colorado-sourced entrees include Muscovy duck breast, Rocky Mountain elk chop, Rocky Mountain rainbow trout and more. Call 970-827-6600 for reservations. Cost is $150 per adults, $60 per child 12 and younger.

New Year’s Eve Ski Down and Fireworks

At 5:30 p.m., see the slopes of Beaver Creek light up during the New Year’s Eve Ski Down. Afterwards, enjoy a fireworks show.

Pop Fizz Clink at The Ritz-Carlton

Celebrate the beginning of a new year in style at the champagne-inspired celebration with dancing and a midnight toast. Food includes international appetizers, a dessert station and more. The Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch NYE party costs $150 per person with a mountain cocktail casual ambiance. For reservations, call 970-343-1023.

New Year’s Eve Slopeside at the Chophouse

Tableside magic kicks off at 5:30 p.m. to accompany the five-course pre fixed menu at the Beaver Creek Chophouse. Cost is $150 for adults, $65 for kids. Seatings start at 5 p.m. and go until 9:30 p.m. and include champagne toast and party favors. Visit http://www.vailchophouse.com.

New Year’s Eve Dinner at WYLD

Located at the Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch, WYLD is offering a five-course pre fixed dinner menu on NYE. The menu includes tuna tartare; barely cooked salmon; agnolotti pasta; wagyu short ribs or butter poached lobster or black truffle risotto; and chef’s dessert. Cost is $205 per person. Call 970-343-1066.

New Year’s Eve at Splendido at the Chateau

The first seating at Splendido at the Chateau is $195 per adult and $95 per child and includes a four-course dinner with a glass of champagne as well as views of the Beaver Creek fireworks and live piano entertainment. The second seating is $395 per person and includes a five-course dinner with champagne toast, live music by Rockslide and dancing to ring in the new year. The menu is available at splendidorestaurant.com. Call 970-845-8808 for reservations.

Avon

Ring in the New Year with Ein Prosit

A German-style drinking establishment, Ein Prosit will ring in 2020 with drink specials, live music, giveaways and more. Local Charley Wagner will perform. The party starts at 9 p.m.

Maya’s Sizzlin’ New Year’s Party

Add some sizzle to your New Year’s Eve at Maya starting at 5 p.m. Dinner features a decadent six-course meal and costs $110 for adults and $15 for kids 5-12. Reservations are required by calling 970-790-5500. The NYE Party features live music by Turntable Revue, a champagne toast and balloon drop from the lobby ceiling at midnight.

NYE at Agave

Same as every year, Agave in Avon keeps it real on New Year’s Eve with a party featuring drink specials and entertainment by DJ Mikey Thunder. Cost is free up until 11 p.m. Visit agaveavon.com.

Eagle

Bonfire Tropical Paradise New Year’s Eve Party

Ring in the new decade with a trip to a tropical paradise at Bonfire Brewing in Eagle. Prizes will be awarded for best dressed (and the heat will be cranked up). The party starts at 6 p.m. with live music getting going at 8 p.m. There is no cover to enter. Champagne toast isn’t really Bonfire’s style, so a midnight beer toast will take place.